Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in New Delhi to pay two day visit to India. He will hold meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday in the national capital reports Indian daily.

This is the first high-level Chinese official visit since the clash in Galwan in June 2020 and the subsequent border standoff in eastern Ladakh. This comes amid outrage over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting in Islamabad.

Before landing in India, Wang Yi also made an unscheduled stop in Kabul and met Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, reportedly over several issues, including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation, news agency Press Trust of India reported.