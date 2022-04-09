Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ashtami: Day Of Mahagauri

Today is the Ashtami or eighth day of the celebration of Chaitra Dashain. This is the day to worship Maa Mahagauri. In Nepal and India, the holy nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is being observed. It began on April 2 this year, and today is the eighth day of the celebration.

From early in the morning, people in Kathmandu valley gathered at Devi Temples to worship goddess Durga. Devotees worship Maa Durga in nine different avatars and fast for nine days. Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are Maa Durga's nine forms.

In Hindu calendar, Navratri is celebrated twice a year, with Chaitra Navratri marking the finish of the spring season and the start of the summer season.

On both the occasion, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ashtami is on April 9, 2022, this year. Goddess Shailputri, according to Hindu mythology, was extraordinarily beautiful and gifted with a fair complexion when she was sixteen years old.

She was titled Goddess Mahagauri as a result of this. She's been compared to the conch, the moon, and Kunda's white flower. With small arms, Goddess Mahagauri is represented. She holds Trishul with one right hand while keeping the other in Abhaya Mudra.