Ukrainian Forces Claim To Destroy Russian Military Landing Ship

May 9, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

Ukraine says it used a drone to destroy a Russian military landing ship at an island off the Odesa coast. Similarly, Russian forces also claim that they destroy weapons from US and Western countries at Sol railway station.

Both sides declared work complete to get all stranded civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant in the devastated city of Mariupol

Russian high-precision air-to-surface missiles hit Western weapons and military hardware delivered to the Sol railway station, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, " More than 300 civilians, including women and children, have been rescued from the steel plant. "

In Ukraine, hostilities show no signs of letting up as Russia prepares to mark the May 9 victory of the former Soviet Union over Nazi Germany.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine has been especially intense. Russian forces reportedly carried out an airstrike on a school in the Luhansk region where civilians were sheltering.

The regional governor said the airstrike on Sunday claimed at least two lives, and left about 60 people trapped in the rubble.

Russia's defense ministry says its forces carried out airstrikes and missile attacks on military facilities and surface-to-air missile systems in the eastern region of Kharkiv. It also says a Ukrainian naval vessel was destroyed near the port city of Odesa.

Agencies

