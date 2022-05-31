Felicitations to Ambassador Hanan Goder Goldberger

Felicitations to Ambassador Hanan Goder Goldberger who has chosen to become Israeli Ambassador to Nepal for the second time

May 31, 2022, 3:06 p.m.

The AFCAN, a professional body, Association of Career Ambassadors of Nepal, hosted a breakfast interaction on May 30, 2022 in honour of His Excellency Hanan Goder Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal. The Ambassador has come to Nepal for the second time making him the first ambassador of any country accredited to Nepal to assume the position for the second time.

284918284_10160078950107354_3429042696126421468_n.jpg

Taken as a very active diplomat playing important role in promoting bilateral relations that were started with formal establishment of diplomatic relations on June 01, 1960 the Israeli Ambassador is very familiar with Nepal. Nepal was incidentally the only country in South Asia to enjoy formal relations with Israel for the first thirty years.

Making his most elaborate, frank, forthright n candid presentations even to the extent of causing embarrassment to the hosts specially in the context of his presentations of various facts n figures including charts of Nepal's voting patterns in the United Nations, the Ambassador showed his total satisfaction at the scale of bilateral relations with a significant 'but' at Nepal's almost static attitude on many matters relating to multilateral aspects pertaining to Israel.

There were a total of 17 ambassadors present during the discussions including the most senior in the group, Ambassador Sundar Nath Bhattarai who joined the Foreign Service in 1961, the very year Ambassador Goder was born. The meeting was organized under the chairmanship of the President of the AFCAN Ambassador Dr Ram Bhakta Thakur.

From Madan Bhattarai's Face Book

Madan Kumar Bhattarai.jpg

Madan Kumar Bhattarai

He was former foreign secretary

Nepal's Stable Instability In The Changed Paradigm
Dec 27, 2021
ANIRUDHA PRASAD SINGH: Demise Of Chief Justice And Diplomat
Sep 17, 2020
Issue Of Chemical Fertilizers And Unforgotten Saga
Sep 02, 2020
LT. GENERAL LATE KUL BAHADUR KHADKA: A Man Of Amicable Disposition
Aug 01, 2020
Adieu To Murari Raj Sharma
Jan 16, 2020

More on Opinion

Election Budget Or Not: Depends On Your Interpretation By Shanker Man Singh 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Reflections And Contemplations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh 5 days, 10 hours ago
Conferment Of The Order of Japan’ Decoration As Very Special To Me By Himalaya Shumsher Rana 6 days, 10 hours ago
Long History Of People-To-People Exchange Between Japan And Nepal. By Yutaka Kikuta 6 days, 14 hours ago
MODI’S LUMBINI VISIT: Search For Commonalities By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Was And Will Always Be A Country That We Will Be Proud To Continue Our Cooperation By Hanan Goder-Goldberg 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Melamchi Tunnel Door Closed Till October By Agencies May 31, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022
KOICA Sings RoD With MoLESS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal And EU Officials Discuss Major Areas Of Nepal-EU Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022
EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Oil Embargo By Agencies May 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75