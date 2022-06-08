Nepal’s Faltering Aspiration To Join Middle-Income Group Of Countries Club

Context and background

Pandemic-induced situation combined with the ongoing Russo-Ukraine conflict is intensifying global shortages of food and higher prices of petroleum products. Analysts and technocrats believe the world is witnessing global economic stagflation. This will directly hurt more ordinary people than the rich ones. Multilateral institutions are predicting possible shockwaves across countries from this situation because the world could be facing a varying rate of price inflation and increased pressure on food commodities unseen in recent memory. There are no signs of amelioration of deteriorating situation in the unrelenting Russo-Ukraine war scenario and it is compounded by already fragile global supply chain, depleting food production and availability.

Nepal’s growth high projection is largely based on soft socio-economic indicators at a time of growing trade deficit, falling remittances, rising poverty, low employment and low wages, low agricultural yields, climate change,degrading environment, low productivity, and shortage of skilled labor for attracting domestic and foreign private investments in manufacturing industries. This means the nation will remain in an environment where trading businesses willonly focus on quick returns through limited commodity trading cross-border.

The vulnerability of growth projection is contingent upon seasonal rain-fed agriculture which generally suffers from low yields. Pandemic-induced dampened economic environment has been stagnant,and recovery of the services sector may not be realized as contemplated. Fragile social and economic indicators used for growth estimates also are not sustainable. Things could not be better for the fact that Nepal’s dependance on imports of staple food items is unlikely to improve, so long as migrant workers’ remittances keep flowing into the national treasury,and where decision-makers do not see any urgency for resuscitating actions.

Fallacy of GDP myth and People’s Prosperity

Graduation to the next level sounds politically marvelous but, again, country will confront with a new set of unknown challenges. It seems we are not thinking about new challenges that could overwhelm us in due course of time. Are we ready for graduation to the next level amidst many challenges? But, how?

The annual growth rate of 8%is ambitious with a runningrate of 7% price inflation.It is hard to believe the growth projectionwill be attained against years of dismal budgetary performanceof governments. If this trend is to continue this nation will be trapped insidea long narrow tunnel of ongoing economic nationalism and people’s prosperity will turn into a myth. Surely, it willnot uplift citizens living standards from the status of the least developed country (US$ 1.90/person/day/2011 estimate)to the next level of the lower-middle-income (US$3.90 person/day/2011 estimate)group without bold, pragmatic,and sustainableeconomic recovery strategy. Nepal’s economic development strategies should have long grabbedbenefits accruing from a globalized trading setting and unfettered Supply Chain from the initial stages of economic liberalization, and by linking the nation as an economic bridge between the two economic giants of the world i.e., China, and India.

Unfortunately, economic nationalism of near self-isolation under the pretext of political sovereignty became the biggest roadblock to development and pushed the nation intoeconomic vulnerability and food insecurity. Nepal now faces shortages of domestically produced food commodities and people’s prosperity is on sovereignty betting. Mere GDP growth estimates used for planning purposes will not generate additional incomesin citizens' pockets andensure better quality of life and improved living standards. It, then, becomes an economic fallacy of statistical conundrum without prospects of people’s prosperity and rise in real terms of personal incomes.

For moving, forwardgovernment may consider re-examination of Public Private Partnership (PPP) relationship and caramelize stronger cooperation with private investors in the economic development pot. Boosting the capacity of manufacturing will depend on one-invigorating ‘ease of doing business which is in a terrible stageif as compared with ASEAN countries. Impediments to growth happen to be (a) lack of competition policy that ensures the economic viability of investments, sustainability, and market, and (b) lack of high-qualityworkforce, relevant and functional education, for producing world performance, needed for industrial development.

Inferior quality of human capital and shortages of productive workforce

Nepal’s education system is fundamentally faulty because it is not geared to the needs of marketdynamism, creativity,and productivity. Workforces need to be regularly recalibrated for new skills, and re-skilling, upskilling,and matchwith technical know-how of market relevance, and for self-sufficiency. Job market is already dominated by innovation, creativity, and evolving technology. Education without creativity will hinder productivity and growth. Such a workforce will neither inspire nor motivate private investors for investmentsin large industries and again, in a narrow domestic market who would want to lose investments. Remember: no country has economically developed without a strong manufacturing base.

Undoubtedly it calls for bold undertakings by governments and forging partnerships with select industrialized countries for possible joint investments and joint management of expandable economic sectors having international market potential. For example, collaboration in the travel and tourism industry, and energy and infrastructure sectors could be starting points. The government could, then, focus exclusively on resuscitating domestic production of agricultural commodities for self-sufficiency, and reinforcing resilience.

Pandemic-induced challenges and global impact of Russo-Ukraine conflict

Countries which followed the bandwagon of liberalized trading have positively attained varying levels of economic growth and national prosperity prior to the pandemic. However, heightened conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having a serious global impact on the availability of staple food grainsin Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, and Asia irrespective of their economic stability.

Fearing shortages and hoarding, India recently imposed an export ban on rice, wheat, and sugar. Price escalation is, therefore, highly likely, and government may resort to subsidies. This action could further deepen the budget deficit and the debt pot will rise. Government may then choose either to reduce imports or dampen the demand for commodities by other unpalatable means. This could generate socio-political instability. This will have a more unfavorable impact onlife of daily wage earners, andpoorer segments of society, more than richer and well-off.

We are not sacrosanct to global events and remain without some forms of impact for Nepal heavily depends on imports of basic food items. Difficult to imagine how Nepal will navigate through this at the end of the economic tunnel of projected high growth and join the club of middle-income countries like China and Bangladesh or Vietnam, for example. Continued reliance on protectionist policies influenced by economic nationalism has not delivered aspired level of growth other than on paperbecause Nepal has indeed missed the fast-trackeconomic train of past decades that benefitted severalother countries. When will this nation wake up from daydreams of economic falsehood?

Lessons from Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

Many of us may not have realized, from Sri Lanka experience where people are facing shortages of food, fuel, medicine, and power, that this upper-middle-class economy, (long before other South-Asian nations at this level) have fallen into the same club of countries like Nepal with hundreds of thousands of people falling into poverty trap. The key lessons from this economic tragedy can be attributed to the high trade deficit, grandiose associated with uneconomic pride projects, the fiscal fiasco,and debts. This situation may only be resuscitated through the recovery of robust manufacturing bases, and, perhaps, with a substantial dose of foreign investment.

This crisis is augmented by flawed populist economic policies. Economic recovery will require a much better investment climate in ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and grant high-level confidence to businesses and investors, ensure security, and adopt more favorable investment strategies. Building strong national resilience for preventing the reoccurrence of similar crises will require high priority in the domestic production of food commodities.

Government must also demonstrate utmost fiscal prudence, tap institutional corruption and political impunity. This experience seems relevant to Nepal if we are to read through the public statements, populist policy rhetoric, and protectionist nationalism for doing things better and efficiently are a few examples of evidence that require little or no illustration.

Agriculture and national vulnerability

It seems we either do not understand it or we are not serious about the significance of the development of agriculture. Nepal is in a serious state of food deficiency, for we are highly dependent on availability by imports of staple food items even though we continue to claim Nepal is an agricultural country. In Nepal’s context, we suffer from low productivity, high production costs, and poor product quality. This situation is not a direct function of Nepali youth migrating overseas and looking for better-paid employment away from Nepal. And, targeting them for agricultural policy program failures is neither helpful nor going to lift the country out of food insecurity trough.

Our competitors in the region have been improving production, supply, and product quality. This has indirectly impacted the domestic market in Nepal and the availability of food ingredients ranging from spices on our kitchen shelves to staple items like rice, lentil, wheat, and cooking oil are being imported. Ignoring this reality, we continue to make policy declarations, without evidence, that Nepal could export agricultural itemsinternationally and become rich. This falsehood may be one of the reasons for ballooning imports of food items and falling agriculture into abysmal. Clearly: we are ill-prepared to feed the nation while wrapping ourselves with piles of challenges, and resorting to the protectionist policy, and the unpragmatic economic myth of GDP estimates.

Some hard shells require breakings prior to charting a way forward

Past performance of governments raises serious doubts over political commitment and ability to implement pragmatic actions. Moving forward realistically requires out of the box rethinking and bold actions for re-instilling people’s confidence in good governance by tackling following questions, to begin with:

Ø Who in the government has the right insights into the depth of national and international political economy environment? Is it politician or bureaucrat?

Ø How independent is the monetary and fiscal policymaking process in Nepal and how are these set? Is it politician, bureaucrat, or technocrat?

Ø Who is the architect of the ambitious development of central plans in a liberalized global economic setting where private investment plays a lead role? Why have we failed to inspire private investments?

Ø How come Nepal is still a poor country while other neighbors in Asia have done far better than us? In the early 60s Nepal was not far off from China and Korea, and why did not we notice these achievements and learn?

Ø How come even after more than three decades of poverty eradication programs citizens are still trapped in the inter-generational poverty cycle? Why and for how long?

Ø Who is nation’s poverty reduction expert? Is it a politician or a bureaucrat? Do we really know if people across the country are not passing a day without being hungry or missing a meal due to extreme poverty? Who is monitoring this? How are we going to deal with this?

Ø Why is the nation failing to uplift people out of poverty despite years of rhetoric to eliminate it? Or is this designed only as a mouthpiece utterance of government and political establishments?

Ø How come employment opportunities for the nation’s youth, poor and marginalized segments of society not improving? Does government truly understand the reasons for unemployment and the situation in the country?

Ø Do government bureaucrats, legislators and elites genuinely understand needs and interests of Nepali Migrant Workers, value their contributions in sustaining economy and provide support services without creating bureaucratic roadblocks for them?

Ø Who needs a bureaucracy in policymaking that is interested in creating only bureaucratic hurdles and fails to grasp the aspirations of people as well as hard-working migrant workers?

Ø Who in government guide and advise pragmatic economic policies? Is it politician, bureaucrat, or technocrat?

Ø How come government policies fall into bureaucratic holes and fail to inspire genuine collaboration of private sector entrepreneurs and international investors linked national vision?

Ø How come successive governments fail to streamline processes across institutions, reduce and cut red tape, and put a permanent plug on grafts for it is a well-known fact that Nepal’s political establishment and bureaucracy suffer from structural weaknesses and inefficiencies that help to grease widespread corruption?

Ø How come legislators, elites and media fail to stand tall against those politicians and bureaucrats who are among the violators and promoters of anti-corruptions, accept kickbacks from government projects and supply contracts?

Ø Why is the government failing to adopt a system of the performance-audit process to examine the efficiency and effectiveness of resource allocations instead of continuing with cheap low-quality work in the name of economy-oriented?

Ø Why do we fail to grasp the impact of degrading environment, climate change and low agricultural yields and other causes of low productivity, supply, and availability of food commodities?

(Kedar Neupane, is a founding board member of Nepal Policy Institute, an independent non-political international think tank, and a former staff of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Neupanek1950@gmail.com)