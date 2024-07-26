Lok Bahadur Thapa, permanent representative of the UN in New York, was appointed as the Vice President of ECOSOC

July 26, 2024, 7:53 a.m.

New York-based United Nations (UN) Permanent Representative Lok Bahadur Thapa has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSAC) for the 2025 session on Thursday. ECOSOC is considered as an important part of the United Nations.

Thapa has been appointed as the vice-president for the 2025 session on behalf of the Asia-Pacific countries, according to the United Nations. Similarly, Poland from Eastern European countries and Costa Rica from Latin American and Caribbean countries have succeeded in getting vice president.

Career diplomat Thapa arrived in New York a year ago with the responsibility of permanent representative. He has successfully performed the role of ambassador for Belgium and EU.

