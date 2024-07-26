Global IME Bank And Shashila Motors Signed Agreement Regarding Electric Vehicle loan

July 26, 2024, 6:46 p.m.

The MoU was signed by Narahari Silwal, Head of Small and Medium, Retail and Agricultural Credit Department of the bank and Santosh Khatiwada, Managing Director on behalf of Shashila Motors.

According to the agreement, the bank will disburse the loan within three working days after submitting an application to the branch office of the bank along with the necessary documents and details for the persons or companies who want to purchase electric vehicles sold by Sashila Motors and the official salesmen of the said company.

To promote green financing, the bank has been providing loans to electric vehicles at affordable interest rates. The bank provides 'auto loan' and 'hire purchase' loans to individual users for rental purposes.

Considering the convenience of the customers, the bank has been introducing various timely schemes to the customers.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and three foreign representative offices.

