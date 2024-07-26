Leeladevi Gadtaula has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal. The cabinet meeting held on Thursday has appointed Leeladevi Gadtaula, who is currently the permanent chief secretary, as the chief secretary.

According to Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Office sources, it was decided to appoint Gadtaula as the Chief Secretary on the proposal of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

She has become the first woman Chief Secretary of Nepal. Gattoula will retire on the 15th of August.

Gattoula will retire due to age limit of 58 years. However, before that, she will take charge as the chief secretary for more than a month.

The first cabinet meeting under the leadership of KP Oli on June 31 decided to make Gadtaula, who is currently the acting chief secretary, as the permanent chief secretary.

After the corruption case was filed in the special court by the Abuse of Authority Investigation Commission, the suspended Chief Secretary Dr. It was decided to transfer Vaikuntha Aryal to the National Planning Commission on June 10th by creating a special post of Chief Secretary in the gazetted special category and transferring him to that post. After that, Gadtaula, the legal affairs secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, automatically got the responsibility of Acting Chief Secretary on the basis of seniority.

The government has appointed Gattoula as the chief secretary for a long period of time until an environment is created to bring in a government-friendly chief secretary.

In Nepal's civil administration, 26 people have become chief secretaries, but not a single woman has had this opportunity. Gattoula, who entered the judicial service as a branch officer on 26 December 2052, became the deputy secretary on 3 October 2063.

She is retiring on the 15th of August due to the age limit of 58 years. Although the tenure of the Chief Secretary is 3 years, his service period is now only 37 days.

After being promoted to secretary on 27 October 2077, she was working in the law commission appointed by the government without complaint. On 5 July 2080, after the retirement of Dhanraj Gyawali, Secretary of the Ministry of Law, Gattoula was the main contender for the position of Secretary of the Ministry of Law based on seniority.

She will lead the civil administration for more than a month now.

Having the bitter experience of not getting justice as a secretary, she will be able to work for a short period of time for the end of the unrest among the entire staff, the rule of law and the development of a just system and the improvement of public services.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli proposed to make Gadtaula as the first woman chief secretary of Nepal as the first agenda of the cabinet meeting. The ministers supported the proposal.

"I have felt the responsibility, it is not the position I imagined", Gadtaula said in a public event after the appointment of the Chief Secretary, "Some say it is fate, some say it is karma, I have to keep doing it as long as I understand, fate also supports me."

According to Gadtaula, who was born in Tehrathum, she grew up in the village working in the rural environment like cutting grass, collecting dung, drawing water and cleaning houses. After completing her schooling, she came to Kathmandu for further studies.

"At that time, no girl from my village had ever studied in a camp, even if some lived outside, they stayed with their relatives," she said, "I dared to do that even then."

She said that she tried hard to become the secretary of the Ministry of Law and before her retirement, she could not fulfill her desire to lead the ministry once. "I got this position because I didn't get the opportunity to go to the ministry", she said, "I think positively in any situation, it will do good."