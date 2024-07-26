Monetary Policy 081/82 Is Making The Economy More Dynamic: Governor Adhikari

July 26, 2024, 7:07 p.m.

Nepal Rastra Bank has announced the monetary policy for the current financial year with the aim of making the country's economy more dynamic. In the monetary policy announced by Governor Mahaprasad Adhikari on Friday, the direction of prudent and flexible monetary policy has been continued to make the economy dynamic.

"Based on the analysis of the situation, keeping in mind the comfortable price and the external sector situation, the direction of prudent and flexible monetary policy has been continued to make the economy dynamic," it is said in the monetary policy.

The monetary policy has made regulatory arrangements to maintain financial stability while emphasizing on lending to the productive sector and improving the quality of credit.

The governor official informed that the monetary policy and the regulatory policy have been aligned to facilitate credit disbursement without adversely affecting the overall economic stability.

The goal of the monetary policy is to direct liquidity management and credit flow towards the productive sector in order to help achieve an economic growth rate of 6 percent as estimated by the government in the budget of the current financial year.

Similarly, the growth rate of wide money supply is projected to be 12 percent and the growth rate of loans to the private sector will be 12.5 percent.

