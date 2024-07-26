The Sentiment Of Monetary Policy Seems Focused On Increasing Eemand: FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has responded that the monetary policy has tried to address the current market problem.

He said that although most of the arrangements will be made through guidelines, the policy spirit will be flexible and demand will increase.

He said that the 12.5 percent credit expansion, reduction of loss provision on good loans, efforts to address the problems in the construction sector and facilities provided to the manufacturing industry are good.

He said that monetary policy has also tried to address the stock market and real estate transactions.