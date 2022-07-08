Johnson To Remain As PM Until New Leader Chosen

July 8, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that he will step down as head of the Conservative Party following heavy pressure from within his own political party.

Johnson said, "I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them's the breaks."

Many Britons were surprised Johnson held on this long. He has been urged over and over to resign since ignoring COVID-19-related rules he had introduced.

Johnson attended parties at his office and residence during pandemic lockdowns.

His appointment of an ally who had been accused of sexual misconduct proved to be one scandal too many.

Speaking to reporters on a street, a woman said, "He was a terrible prime minister, the worst prime minister we've ever had."

A man said, "I would personally hope that whoever comes in is somebody who's going to be uniting individuals and really work hard to bring the country together."

Despite calls for him to leave the position immediately, Johnson says he's sticking around as prime minister until his replacement arrives.

British media report the field of Conservative Party candidates is expected to be narrowed down by the end of the month, with a final vote set for sometime after September. Some conservatives are calling for that to be sped up.

Agencies

