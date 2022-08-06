India Reports 20,551 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Covid Deaths On Friday

Aug. 6, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases have declined to 1,35,364, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count has climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,45,624, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Agencies

