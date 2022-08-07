Russia Continues Assault In Ukraine

Russia Continues Assault, Hastens Control Of Occupied Territories In Ukraine

Aug. 7, 2022, 8:37 a.m.

Russia is reinforcing its occupation of Ukrainian regions under its control by sending a senior official to a war-ravaged city and forcing residents to use Russian passports.

The Kremlin sent Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who is in charge of urban development and construction, to Mariupol in Eastern Ukraine. Video clips of him visiting construction sites were shown on Friday.

Pro-Russian groups there say that he will be involved in rebuilding infrastructure.

Russia is also speeding up efforts to force residents in the territories it has occupied to use Russian passports.

US think tank the Institute for the Study of War says that people are now required to show Russian passports when they obtain mobile phones in the southern region of Kherson and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The think tank says that the Kremlin wants to urge residents to get Russian passports and monitor those who are against Russian control.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue attacking eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

Russia's defense ministry announced on Saturday that missile attacks on a Ukrainian troop position in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk killed more than 80 people.

It also said its forces shelled the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Kherson.

It said it targeted Ukrainian positions.

Governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on social media on Saturday that five people died and 14 others were injured.

Agencies

Dengue Spreads In 59 Districts Of Nepal
Aug 07, 2022
China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan
Aug 07, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Scale
Aug 06, 2022
India Reports 20,551 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Covid Deaths On Friday
Aug 06, 2022
Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products
Aug 06, 2022

More on International

China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan By Agencies 38 minutes ago
Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line: By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Pelosi's Visits Taiwan, China Criticizes The Visit By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Biden Urges Russia To Engage In Nuclear Talks By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Dengue Spreads In 59 Districts Of Nepal By Agencies Aug 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 214 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 326 New Cases, 446 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2022
Completion of Substations In 220 kV Koshi Corridor Transmission Line Is A Game Changer: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Scale By Agencies Aug 06, 2022
Bhutan To Restrict Importing Non-essential Items By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75