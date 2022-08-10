India Reports 12,751 Covid Cases And 42 Deaths

India recorded a total of 12,751 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,41,74,650, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports NDTV.

With 42 new fatalities due to Covid, the death count has climbed to 5,26,772.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 16,412 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,16,071.