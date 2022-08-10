India Reports 12,751 Covid Cases And 42 Deaths

India Reports 12,751 Covid Cases And 42 Deaths

Aug. 10, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

India recorded a total of 12,751 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,41,74,650, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports NDTV.

With 42 new fatalities due to Covid, the death count has climbed to 5,26,772.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 16,412 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,16,071.

Agencies

COVID-19 4th Wave Will Reach Peak By Early September
Aug 10, 2022
Blasts Hit Russian Air Base In Annexed Crimea
Aug 10, 2022
Japan Marks 77 Years Since Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki
Aug 09, 2022
71MW Nilgiri Hydro Tunnel Makes Breakthrough
Aug 08, 2022
Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023
Aug 08, 2022

More on India

India Reports 20,551 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Covid Deaths On Friday By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
India Logs 13,734 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths By Agencies 1 week ago
India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Logs Over 20,557 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Reported 20,279 New Covid Cases, 36 Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

COVID-19 4th Wave Will Reach Peak By Early September By Agencies Aug 10, 2022
Blasts Hit Russian Air Base In Annexed Crimea By Agencies Aug 10, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2022
KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 397 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 560 New Cases And 438 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75