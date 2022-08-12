Janaipurnima 2079 (Photo Feature)

Today is Janai purnima and public holiday. This year falls on today on the fourth month of Nepali calendar on full moon day. This festival falls a day before the Newari festival Gai Jatra. But, this year Janai purnima and Gai Jatra are on same day.

Janai purnima 2079 is a Hindu festival celebrated by Nepali and Indian people all over the world. This festival falls on the full moon day of shrawan month of Nepali calendar

Brahmins and Chhetris people celebrate Janai purnima. The terai people celebrate it as Rashya Bandan or rakhi whereas Newar community as Kwati purnima.

Janai purnima is celebrated by wearing holy thread on the chest. The Nepalese Hindu men of Brahmin and Chetri change the Janai on this day that has done Bratabanda.

Bratabanda is a ritual ceremony where the boy put on Janai on his chest. This is the symbolic representation of reaching the age of manhood who is ready to do the Hindu ritual activities.

The Brahmin and Chetri men take a holy bath in the morning nearby ponds, rivers and prepare for the changing of janai. Firstly, they visit the nearby Hindu temples for purifying the Janai with a priest who utters mantras and rituals

Janai Purnima meaning

Janai means sacred thread and purnima means full moon day, so Janai purnima is a festival of wearing janai on the body (male only) on the full moon day of Shrawan month.

About Janai

Janai, the sacred thread consists of 6 cotton threads each having a cultural significance and meaning. This thread is worn by males who have done bratabanda for a year and replaced by another on the Janai purnima date.

Janai is worn diagonally across the left shoulder to the right waist.

It’s simple, it is a cultural festival celebrated annually for the continuity of religious activity. But, it represents the purity and safety. Janai purifies one’s body, soul and mind and brings positivity in life.

In Brahmins and Chetri community, Janai holds a religious significance. Those who have done Bratabanda, it’s a stage of ending the boyhood and starting of manhood.

