India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths

India recorded 7,219 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,44,49,726.

Till date 5,27,965 people have died to the infection, including 25 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, with 98.68 per cent of the once infected people able to fight off the infection, the health ministry said.

