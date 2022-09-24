Rosh Hashanah: What To Know About The Jewish New Year

Rosh Hashanah: What To Know About The Jewish New Year

Sept. 24, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

Over the next few weeks, Jewish people around the world will gather together to observe the High Holy Days.

There are two main High Holy Days, also known as the High Holidays, the first of which is Rosh Hashanah, which celebrates the Jewish New Year.

Some of the key ways to observe Rosh Hashanah include attending synagogue services to hear the blowing of the shofar, a sacred ram's horn, and eating apples and honey. Apples represent hopes for fruitfulness and honey symbolizes the desire for a sweet year.

Rosh Hashanah often involves a ritual called tashlich, where you throw bread onto running water to symbolically cast off sins from the past year.

Rosh Hashanah is believed to mark the date of the creation of the world and it also begins the "Days of Awe" or "Ten Days of Repentance," a 10-day period which culminates with Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and also one of the most somber commemorations of the year. Jewish adults observing Yom Kippur typically will fast for around 25-hours (starting at sundown the night before). However, Jewish teaching explains that anyone whose health may be at risk by fasting is exempt and should still eat and drink water on Yom Kippur.

When is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah 2022 begins at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25 and concludes at sundown on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

It begins on the first day of the Hebrew month of "Tishrei." The Jewish calendar is based primarily on the moon and the Gregorian calendar is based on the sun, which is why it can feel like the High Holidays are sometimes "late" or "early" in the U.S. However, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are always observed on the same days on the Jewish calendar.

What do you say to someone for Rosh Hashanah?

There are many acceptable ways to greet someone who is celebrating Rosh Hashanah. It is a festive holiday, so if you want to keep it simple, "Happy New Year," works just fine.

Jews will often greet one another by saying "Shanah tovah" (pronounced shah-NAH toe-VAH), which means "Good year."

When is Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur 2022 begins at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and ends at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

What do you say to someone for Yom Kippur?

Unlike Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur is a somber holiday, so you shouldn't tell someone "Happy Yom Kippur."

Instead, you could tell someone to "have an easy fast." Some have recently taken to instead wishing people a "meaningful fast." This recognizes that the fasting on Yom Kippur is not necessarily supposed to be an easy task.

Another traditional greeting is "G'mar chatima tova" (pronounced gih-MAR chah-tee-MAH toe-VAH), which basically means "May you be inscribed in the Book of

Life for good." In Jewish tradition it is believed one's fate is decided on Rosh Hashanah and sealed on Yom Kippur.

Sources: Various Newspapers

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Calls For The Timely Implementation Of SDG Agenda
Sep 24, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister
Sep 24, 2022
Japan Hands Over Newly Constructed Multi-Hazard Resilient School Building In Hetauda
Sep 24, 2022
Nepal, India Joint Commission Meeting On Water Resources Concluded
Sep 24, 2022
Global IME Bank Introduces New Schemes In Deposit
Sep 24, 2022

More on Festivals and Culture

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Worshipping The God Of Architect Artisans And Crafts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Mithila’s Jitiya Festival 2022: Jitiya Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour By Agencies 1 week ago
Pitru Paksha Or Sora Shradha 2022: Date, Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Indrajatra Observed In Nepal By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Indra Jatra 2022: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Refugees In Nepal: Recognition And Inclusion By Deepesh Das Shrestha Sep 24, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Calls For The Timely Implementation Of SDG Agenda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
Japan Hands Over Newly Constructed Multi-Hazard Resilient School Building In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
Nepal, India Joint Commission Meeting On Water Resources Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
Global IME Bank Introduces New Schemes In Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75