North Korea Launched Two More Ballistic Missiles: South Korean Officials

North Korea Launched Two More Ballistic Missiles: South Korean Officials

Oct. 1, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

South Korean military officials say North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday morning.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched eastward from Sunan, near the capital Pyongyang, between 6:45 and 7:03 a.m.

The South Korean and US militaries are analyzing the travel distance and altitude of the missiles.

North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles from Sunan toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday. It has now conducted launches on 22 occasions this year.

South Korea and the United States recently held their first large-scale training exercises in about four years.

This week, they held joint drills in the Sea of Japan for four days through Thursday.

On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.

She said after the visit, "In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons program that threatens peace and stability."

On Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the navies of the United States and South Korea held a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan.

Meanwhile, North Korea has refused to negotiate on denuclearization and has been accelerating its nuclear and missile development. It adopted a law on the use of nuclear weapons last month.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech on the occasion that its status as a nuclear weapons state has become "irreversible." He also said Pyongyang would never surrender its nuclear weapons.

Agencies

Putin Declares Annexation Of 4 Territories Of Ukraine To Russia
Oct 01, 2022
Putin Issues Decree To Annexation Easter Part Of Ukrainian Territory
Sep 30, 2022
PATA Celebrates 47th Anniversary
Sep 29, 2022
Japan, China Marks 50 Years Of Japan-China Ties normalized
Sep 29, 2022
36 People Die Due To Dengue
Sep 28, 2022

More on International

Putin Declares Annexation Of 4 Territories Of Ukraine To Russia By Agencies 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Putin Issues Decree To Annexation Easter Part Of Ukrainian Territory By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan, China Marks 50 Years Of Japan-China Ties normalized By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Voters In Russia Support DPR, LPR Accession To Russia By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On Tuesday By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
US-South Korea To Stage Joint Military Ddrills With Nuclear-powered US Carrier By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30New Case And 103 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75