Navratri 2022 7th Day: Worshipping Mata Kalratri

The holy festival of Navratri is being celebrated at this time. In the 9 days of Navratri, 9 forms of the mother are worshiped according to the rituals. Tomorrow is the seventh day of Navratri. On the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh form of mother, Maa Kalratri is worshipped. The body of Maa Kalratri is black like darkness. Mother’s hair is long and scattered. There is a garland around the neck of the mother, which keeps on shining like lightning. Maa Kalratri has four hands. The mother holds Khadga, Iron weapon, Varamudra and Abhaya Mudra in her hands. Let us know the worship method and mantra of Maa Kalratri.

Kalaratri Saptami is observed on the seventh day during the waxing phase of moon in Ashwin month. Kalaratri Saptami 2022 date is October 2. It is observed on the seventh day of Navratri. Goddess Kalratri is worshipped on the day.

Goddess Kalratri is the one of the fiercest forms of Durga and her appearance itself evokes fear.

Kalaratri is depicted as having four hands and her vehicle, or mount, is a donkey. She can curse and bless and is known to create havoc. This form primarily depicts that life also has a negative side – Tamas.

Tantric followers perform special puja on Kalaratri Saptami. Pujas are held during the night.

Kalaratri Saptami puja is held on Ashwin Shukla Paksha Saptami or the seventh day during the waxing phase of moon in Hindu lunar calendar.

Kalratri Mata is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She is considered quite a violent form of Maa Parvati. Her name means: ‘Kaal’ - time/death & ‘Ratri’ - night. As per her name, she is considered as the destroyer of darkness.

About Kalratri

Goddess Kalratri has dark black complexion. She rides on a donkey. The Goddess has 4 hands; both right hands stay in Abhaya and Varada Mudra; and the left 2 hands carry sword and a hook weapon.

Legend

As the legend goes, there were 2 demons - Shumbha and Nishumbha, who had captured the entire Devlok (holy abode of Devas). The King of the Gods, Indra was defeated badly. In order to get their home back, they sought help from Maa Parvati. While they were explaining the entire story to her, she was bathing inside. In order to help them, she sent Chandi to help them.

When Goddess Chandi went to the demons for war, Shumbha and Nishumbha sent Chanda and Munda to fight. Hence, she created Maa Kalratri to kill them. After killing them, she got the name Chamunda. After that, Raktabeej arrived. This demon had the capability of recreating his body with his blood. Everytime Goddess killed him and his blood spilled on the ground, the demon made a new body for himself. So, Kalratri Durga decided to drink all his blood, so that nothing drops down on the floor; and it actually worked!

There are many other legends associated with Kaalratri. One of them tells how Maa Parvati became Durga. As per that legend, the demon Durgasur was trying to attack Kailash (the holy abode of Shiva-Parvati) in the absence of Maa Parvati. So, she sent Kal Ratri for dealing with him. The guards of the demons tried to attack Kala Ratri, but she grew bigger and bigger in size. Eventually, she got too powerful to handle. Durgasura had to leave, but Maa Kalratri told him that his death is near. Another time when Durgasur tried to attack Kailasha, Maa Parvati fought with him and killed him. Hence, she got the name Durga.

Astrological Aspect

Planet Saturn (Shani) is ruled by the Kalratri Mata. Worshipping her helps in pacifying the ill effects of this planet.

Mantras

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Prarthana Mantra:

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Dhyana Mantra:

करालवन्दना घोरां मुक्तकेशी चतुर्भुजाम्।

कालरात्रिम् करालिंका दिव्याम् विद्युतमाला विभूषिताम्॥

दिव्यम् लौहवज्र खड्ग वामोघोर्ध्व कराम्बुजाम्।

अभयम् वरदाम् चैव दक्षिणोध्वाघः पार्णिकाम् मम्॥

महामेघ प्रभाम् श्यामाम् तक्षा चैव गर्दभारूढ़ा।

घोरदंश कारालास्यां पीनोन्नत पयोधराम्॥

सुख पप्रसन्न वदना स्मेरान्न सरोरूहाम्।

एवम् सचियन्तयेत् कालरात्रिम् सर्वकाम् समृध्दिदाम्॥

Stotra:

हीं कालरात्रि श्रीं कराली च क्लीं कल्याणी कलावती।

कालमाता कलिदर्पध्नी कमदीश कुपान्विता॥

कामबीजजपान्दा कमबीजस्वरूपिणी।

कुमतिघ्नी कुलीनर्तिनाशिनी कुल कामिनी॥

क्लीं ह्रीं श्रीं मन्त्र्वर्णेन कालकण्टकघातिनी।

कृपामयी कृपाधारा कृपापारा कृपागमा॥

Kavacha Mantra:

ऊँ क्लीं मे हृदयम् पातु पादौ श्रीकालरात्रि।

ललाटे सततम् पातु तुष्टग्रह निवारिणी॥

रसनाम् पातु कौमारी, भैरवी चक्षुषोर्भम।

कटौ पृष्ठे महेशानी, कर्णोशङ्करभामिनी॥

वर्जितानी तु स्थानाभि यानि च कवचेन हि।

तानि सर्वाणि मे देवीसततंपातु स्तम्भिनी॥