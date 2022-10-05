Vijaya Dashami 2079: 11:51 AM Is Auspicious Time For Dashain Tika

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee (NCDC) has determined 11:51 am (5 October) as the auspicious time to receive Dashain tika this year.
Although one can offer and receive Tika throughout the day, the auspicious hour for it is determined at 11:51 am, Shree Krishna Adhikari, Chairperson of the Committee said.
Bada Dashain Tika Time Worldwide. Dashain or Bada Dashain (other names: Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami Navratri is considered to be the main festival of Nepali people. Dashain (Navratra) is also celebrated as a national festival. – They celebrate by taking Prasad and especially Purnima (to take Prasad).
Auspicious time for other countries
Nepal- 11:51 AM (Oct 05)
Doha, Qatar- 08:15 AM (Oct 05)
kuala Lumpur, Malaysia- 10:25 AM (Oct 05)
Abu Dhabi, UAE- 09:01 AM (Oct 05)
Saudi Arabia- 09:55 AM (Oct 05)
Delhi, India- 10:45 AM (Oct 05)
Sydney, Australia- 10:41 AM (Oct 05)
Melbourne, Australia- 10:55 AM (Oct 05)
Brisbane, Australia- 11:05 AM (Oct 05)
Tokyo, Japan- 10:39 AM (Oct 05)
Seoul, South Korea- 10:51 AM (Oct 05)
Wellington, New Zealand- 10:57 AM (Oct 05)
Toronto, Canada- 11:39 AM (Oct 04)
London- 11:57 AM (Oct 04)
California, USA- 11:45 AM (Oct 04)
New York, USA- 11:11 AM (Oct 04)
Texas, USA- 11:35 AM (Oct 04)
Kentucky, USA- 11:55 AM (Oct 04)
