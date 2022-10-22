Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal

Although it is usually observes as five day, this year the four-day Yama Panchak will start tomorrow with people lighting butter lamps and worshipping Yama, the god of death. It heralds the beginning of Tihar, also called the festival of lights, and is observed by performing various rituals as per the Vedic tradition.

The festival lasts for four days. The first day is called Kag Tihar when crows are worshiped as the messengers of death. The second day is Kukur Tihar when dogs are worshiped as protectors of the house.

The third day is famous as Gai Tihar and Laxmi Puja. On this day, cows are worshipped early in the morning. The cow is regarded as the mother and Laxmi, the goddess of wealth by Hindus.

Houses are decorated with colourful lights during Tihar. There is a tradition of people going door-to-door performing traditional bhailo songs. The fourth day of the festival is Govardhan Puja when oxen are worshiped.

Similarly, the Newar community celebrate Mha Puja (worship of oneself) on November 12. The day is also the beginning of Nepal Sambat calendar.The fifth or the last day of Yama Panchak is Bhai Tika. On this day, sisters put tika on their brothers’ forehead and wish them long life and prosperity. This day is believed to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters.

According to Panchanga Nirnayak Samitee, the auspicious time for offering and receiving Bhai Tika is 11:55 am on October 27 (Thrusday). "Bhai Tika can be offered and received throughout the day from 11:55 onward."

