Gai Tihar 2022: Importance And Significance

Many people across various parts of Nepal are celebrating Gai Tihar on the third day of Yamapanchak of Tihar festival today. Gai (cow), which is considered a sacred animal, is worshipped on this day.

People can take lots of benefits from Cow as it helps in our daily life. You can get good benefits from Cow milk, ghee, etc. People worship cows by putting Tika, calendula garlands, and offering their favorite grass.

