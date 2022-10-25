Gai Tihar 2022: Importance And Significance

Gai Tihar 2022: Importance And Significance

Oct. 25, 2022, 8:29 a.m.

The third day of the Tihar festival is Gai (Cow) Tihar. People worship cows and today. Cow is the national animal of Nepal. Cow is sacred to Hindus.

Many people across various parts of Nepal are celebrating Gai Tihar on the third day of Yamapanchak of Tihar festival today. Gai (cow), which is considered a sacred animal, is worshipped on this day.

People can take lots of benefits from Cow as it helps in our daily life. You can get good benefits from Cow milk, ghee, etc. People worship cows by putting Tika, calendula garlands, and offering their favorite grass.

In Hinduism, cows are symbols of health and prosperity and on the morning of day three, Gai Tihar honors the cows with prayers and flower garlands

