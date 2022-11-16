War In Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit Talks In Bali

War In Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit Talks In Bali

Nov. 16, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

G20 leaders have kicked off a 2-day summit in Indonesia. But they skipped the annual group photo this year, struggling to show a united front amid widespread criticism of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders of the US, China and Japan are attending the Bali summit, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is not. His Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is there instead. Indonesia's president is this year's chair. He used his opening speech to call for peace.

Joko Widodo said, "Being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward."

Ukraine dominated the first day. Sources say Lavrov again criticized Western sanctions, while the US and European countries lined up to condemn Russia for the invasion.

But China's foreign ministry says President Xi Jinping was critical of sanctions against Russia and opposed to politicizing food and energy issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the meeting via video link.

Zelenskyy said, "Do not ask us to compromise our sovereignty, territories and independence. If Russia says it wants to end this war, Russia must prove it with actions. It's obvious that Russia's words are impossible to trust."

Lavrov held a news conference later on Tuesday and blamed Western nations for global economic problems.

He said, "We outlined our principal approaches that underlie the ongoing crisis in energy and food security. And we showed the unseemly role of the West in the creation of this crisis."

Attention now moves to whether the leaders will find common ground on Ukraine before the summit wraps up on Wednesday.

Agencies

CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 16, 2022
Global IME, BoK Seal Merger Deal
Nov 16, 2022
Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21
Nov 16, 2022
Nepal-China Border Point In Humla Connected By Road
Nov 15, 2022
Don't Remove LGBTIQ+ Persons From The PR Closed List: SC
Nov 15, 2022

More on International

Biden And Xi Agree To Continue Dialogue By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
G20 Leaders Divided Over Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Democrats Will Keep Senate As Control Of House Remains Undecided By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Biden Promotes Global Action At COP27 Climate Summit By Agencies 4 days ago
Biden, Xi To Meet At G20 Summit By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli By Agencies Nov 16, 2022
Global IME, BoK Seal Merger Deal By Agencies Nov 16, 2022
Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21 By Agencies Nov 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2022
GENERAL ELECTIONS: Crisis Of Credibility By Keshab Poudel Nov 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75