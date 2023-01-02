Chinese President Xi Calls For Unity In New COVID Phase

Chinese President Xi Calls For Unity In New COVID Phase

Jan. 2, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for unity as the country enters a new phase of its coronavirus response.

Xi delivered his New Year address through state-run TV and other Chinese media on Saturday.

He stressed the outcome of his government's anti-virus measures, saying it has "put the people first and put life first all along." He did not refer to the zero-COVID policy.

The virus has been explosively spreading across China since the strict policy was eased last month. Experts warn that infections are surging in Shanghai, Hubei Province and elsewhere around the country.

Xi said, "We have now entered a new phase of COVID response where tough challenges remain. Everyone is holding on with great fortitude, and the light of hope is right in front of us. Let's make an extra effort to pull through, as perseverance and solidarity mean victory."

Before the easing of the antivirus measures, Xi had repeatedly stressed that perseverance would mean victory.

Xi referred to Taiwan without using any harsh expressions. He has shown a strong desire to achieve what he calls the reunification of Taiwan.

He said, "The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family."

The Chinese president added that he sincerely hopes that "our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a unity of purpose to jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation."

Agencies

South Korea Vows Firm Response To Pyongyang's Provocative Actions
Jan 02, 2023
Putin New Year Speech Focuses On Ukraine Invasion
Jan 01, 2023
Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead
Dec 31, 2022
North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles
Dec 31, 2022
Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin
Dec 31, 2022

More on International

South Korea Vows Firm Response To Pyongyang's Provocative Actions By Agencies 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Putin New Year Speech Focuses On Ukraine Invasion By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Xi Discusses Ukraine In Talks With Putin By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Fighting Appears To Intensify In Ukraine's Luhansk Region By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2023
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023
PRACHANDA'S THIRD INNINGS Shaking And Shocking By A Correspondent Jan 01, 2023
PM To Inaugurate Pokhara Int'l Airport Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75