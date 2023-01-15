Russian Forces Continued Massive Missile Attacks On Ukraine

Russian forces continued their massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, killing at least five people in the eastern city of Dnipro.

The governor of the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk wrote on social media that a Russian missile struck a high-rise residential building in Dnipro, leaving at least five dead and about 60 others wounded, including 12 children.

A Russian strike was also confirmed in the capital, Kyiv.

The governor of the western region of Lviv reported that a critical infrastructure facility was attacked.

Ukrainian forces announced that they had shot down 25 of 38 missiles fired by Russians.

Moscow unleashed massive attacks across Ukraine on the eve of the New Year, causing many casualties.

Russia's assault on Saturday came after its defense ministry announced on Wednesday that General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov was appointed as commander of all Russian troops fighting Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised in a social media post that everyone involved in this terror will be found and held accountable.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to provide the British Army's Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of the UK's additional military aid to the country.

Sunak made the pledge in telephone talks with Zelenskyy on Saturday.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that a squadron of 14 tanks will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy has been asking for tanks with high offensive capabilities.

So far, Poland and Czech Republic have responded to the call by sending Soviet-era tanks. The Challenger 2 will be the first Western tanks to be deployed in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in London released a statement that read, "the United Kingdom seems to be intent on reaffirming its status as top NATO Member State in terms of arming Kyiv and escalating the conflict."