Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits Tanks

Russian forces in Ukraine are trying to solidify their gains before the Ukrainians take delivery of lethal weapons from their allies. However, analysts from British defense ministry say they are not making any substantial progress on the battlefield.

Leaders in Moscow had warned of the consequences after Germany, the US and other nations promised to send their main battle tanks to help Ukrainian forces.

On Thursday, they launched missile strikes on power plants and other civilian targets across Ukraine. At least 11 people died. However, Russian officials say the attacks had a military goal.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, "The strikes disrupted the transportation of weapons and ammunition, including those supplied by NATO countries, to combat areas."

On Friday, analysts from British defense ministry disputed those claims. They said the Russians are spreading misinformation to give the impression that their troops are "sustaining momentum."

Ukrainian leaders want to make sure their troops are ready for the new weapons. They are sending tank crews to the UK for training that starts on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his army "needs at least 300 to 500 tanks" to beat back the Russians.