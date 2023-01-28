Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits Tanks

Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits Tanks

Jan. 28, 2023, 8:26 a.m.

Russian forces in Ukraine are trying to solidify their gains before the Ukrainians take delivery of lethal weapons from their allies. However, analysts from British defense ministry say they are not making any substantial progress on the battlefield.

Leaders in Moscow had warned of the consequences after Germany, the US and other nations promised to send their main battle tanks to help Ukrainian forces.

On Thursday, they launched missile strikes on power plants and other civilian targets across Ukraine. At least 11 people died. However, Russian officials say the attacks had a military goal.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, "The strikes disrupted the transportation of weapons and ammunition, including those supplied by NATO countries, to combat areas."

On Friday, analysts from British defense ministry disputed those claims. They said the Russians are spreading misinformation to give the impression that their troops are "sustaining momentum."

Ukrainian leaders want to make sure their troops are ready for the new weapons. They are sending tank crews to the UK for training that starts on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his army "needs at least 300 to 500 tanks" to beat back the Russians.

Agencies

Japan To Lower COVID-19 Classification On May 8
Jan 28, 2023
Ukrainians Press Western Allies For More Weapons
Jan 27, 2023
WHO To Decide Whether COVID-19 Remains Global Health Emergency
Jan 27, 2023
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather
Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance
Jan 26, 2023

More on International

Japan To Lower COVID-19 Classification On May 8 By Agencies 37 minutes ago
Ukrainians Press Western Allies For More Weapons By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Rabi Lamichhane Becomes Stateless By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
SC Decision Annulled Home Minister Lamichhane's Post Void By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2023
EU’S BEEN PROJECT Promoting Hollow Brick By Keshab Poudel Jan 27, 2023
MD GHISING Leakage To Single Digit By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2023
POLITICS Consensus To Contentions By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75