Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive

Feb. 6, 2023, 7:08 a.m.

Ukraine's defense minister has stressed his country's determination to fight off Russia's invasion amid alarm about a possible major Russian offensive in February.

Oleksii Reznikov made the remark at a news conference on Sunday.

He said Ukrainians expect a possible Russian offensive in February, which will possibly be carried out for a symbolic reason around the first anniversary of its invasion, not based on a logical military view.

He said Russia is not ready for the action but it will do it anyway.

The defense minister added that not all of the Western weapons will arrive in his country in time, but expressed Ukrainians' readiness to hold back Russian forces.

US think-tank the Institute for the Study of War says Russia is concentrating troops and military equipment to stage a decisive offensive on the western Luhansk region and Bakhmut areas.

Russia on Sunday fired two missiles into the center of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, one of which hit a residential block. Kharkiv's governor said the assault injured multiple people.

Russia's military also continues its intensified offensive to seize the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the east.

Agencies

Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process
Feb 06, 2023
CAAN-Enforced New Rule Reduces Duty Hours Of Pilot
Feb 05, 2023
Ukraine welcomes US Offer Of Long-Range Rockets
Feb 05, 2023
US Shoots Down China's Balloon, Says Defense Department
Feb 05, 2023
Rhino Conservation Conference Kicks Off In Chitwan
Feb 04, 2023

More on International

Ukraine welcomes US Offer Of Long-Range Rockets By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
US Shoots Down China's Balloon, Says Defense Department By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Zelenskyy Meets With EU Leaders By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Putin Evokes World War Two Memories In Volgograd By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Ukrainians Fear 'Maximum Escalation' From Russia By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Russians Advance On Bakhmut As Allies Mull Jets For Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2023
European Commissioner For International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75