Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love

Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 in all countries. Roses, chocolates, and other presents serve as symbols of romance and love on this special day. In many nations around the world, couples celebrate it. Traditionally, people give their special someone cards, flowers, or candy.

Valentine's Week, and particularly the day, is celebrated by people going on dates, giving their partners or crushes unique tokens of love, asking their potential partners out on romantic dates, participating in activities that their partners enjoy, making unique meals or gifts for them, and more.

Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 around the world as a day to celebrate love. Actually, the Valentine's Day celebration runs from February 7 to February 14.

Valentine Week Days 2023: February, the month of love is on the calendar. The sky seems pink because of all the grand gestures in a row by the people in love. While the main Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the 14th of February, the additional occasions start from the 7th of February and go on till the 14th of February.

Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated?

The most well-known Valentine's Day story is that of Saint Valentine of Rome. It is believed that he was put in prison for officiating at a wedding for soldiers who were not allowed to wed. He gave these couples flowers from his garden, which is probably why flowers are so significant on this day.

As a result of the emperor's displeasure, he was executed on February 14th, 269 AD. Since then, Valentine's Day has come to symbolize love and romance as well as the anniversary of Saint Valentine's passing. However, the holiday is not restricted to just one day but is observed for the entire week. Valentine's Week is a time for joy and love, from hugs and kisses to promises.

Valentine Week 2023 Full List

Finally, the week that represents love, feelings, and emotions is approaching. If you're unsure of all the upcoming events, we've compiled a list of them all for you in the Valentine's Week calendar. Let's look at them now.

Valentine Week 2023 Day Wise Significance

Each Day of Valentine's Week has its significance, and those in love take inspiration from the day's name to prepare gifts and romantic gestures for their loved ones. Like:

Rose Day

Rose Day, observed on February 7, serves as the official start of Valentine's Week. To show their love and to remind their loved ones of their presence, people present bouquets or roses.

And did you know that roses have special meaning on this day as well? A red rose represents love, a yellow rose represents friendship, a pink rose appreciation and admiration, and a yellow rose with red tips denotes the transformation of friendship into love and more.

Propose Day

On February 8, Rose Day is followed by Propose Day. As suggested by the name, people confess their love to their partner or crush on this day. Many even seize the chance to advance their romantic relationship.

Chocolate Day

The holiday known as "Chocolate Day" honours the purity of love that is expressed when giving chocolates as gifts. People exchange chocolates with their crushes or partners, forgetting about any negative feelings in their relationships, as chocolates are thought to be aphrodisiacs that can arouse feelings of love.

Teddy Day

Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. It is a celebration of all things cute. Sending a cuddly teddy bear or a cute soft toy that will make your crush or partner smile or help them unwind is the idea. The action shows how much someone loves their special someone.

Promise Day

Promise Day is observed on the fifth day of Valentine's holiday. The aim of the day is to give couples a chance to declare their dedication to a lifetime of love. The promises couples make to one another strengthen the devotion, love, and care they have for one another.

Hug Day

The sixth holiday of Valentine's Week is called Hug Day. On February 12, people give their loved ones hugs to comfort them because, in cases where words fall short, the warmth of a caring person can do wonders. Hugging releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps people de-stress and lowers anxiety and depression. Hugging is a simple act of love and kindness. mending emotional rifts and future skepticism.

Kiss Day

Kiss Day is observed on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day. On this day, those who are in love exchange kisses to formally declare their love for one another. Kissing signifies intimacy, love, and commitment, making it the most private and pure act of love.