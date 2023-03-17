China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says

China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says

March 17, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing intends to play a constructive role in bringing about a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

They may have discussed a plan to hold an online meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China's Foreign Ministry said the two ministers held telephone talks on Thursday.

The ministry quoted Qin as saying he had expressed concern about an escalation of the Ukraine-Russia crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control.

Qin also told Kuleba that China hopes all parties will resume peace talks as soon as possible.

Kuleba posted on his Twitter account that they had "discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity."

He also said he had underscored the importance of a peace formula proposed by Zelenskyy for "ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy was cautiously receptive to a document that Beijing offered last month to call for a ceasefire and peace talks. He has also expressed a desire to meet Xi.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Xi plans to speak online with Zelenskyy.

Agencies

Nepal Defeats UAE To Secure Position In WC Qualifiers
Mar 16, 2023
Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills
Mar 16, 2023
North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles
Mar 16, 2023
National Security Is An Imperative Aspect For All Nations: COAS General Sharma
Mar 14, 2023
Russian Forces Likely Take Control Of Eastern Part Of Bakhmut
Mar 14, 2023

More on International

Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles From Submarine By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
China Names Li Qiang As New Premier By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Ukraine Defends Bakhmut To Prepare Spring Counteroffensive By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Japan Marks 12 Years Since 2011 Earthquake And Tsunami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2023
United Kingdom To Provide 90 Million Pounds For Infrastructure Development To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Nepal Defeats UAE To Secure Position In WC Qualifiers By Agencies Mar 16, 2023
Australian Government Supports Concert To #EmbraceAutism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Bheri-Babai Diversion Project Gains Momentum By Keshab Poudel Mar 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75