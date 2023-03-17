China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing intends to play a constructive role in bringing about a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

They may have discussed a plan to hold an online meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China's Foreign Ministry said the two ministers held telephone talks on Thursday.

The ministry quoted Qin as saying he had expressed concern about an escalation of the Ukraine-Russia crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control.

Qin also told Kuleba that China hopes all parties will resume peace talks as soon as possible.

Kuleba posted on his Twitter account that they had "discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity."

He also said he had underscored the importance of a peace formula proposed by Zelenskyy for "ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy was cautiously receptive to a document that Beijing offered last month to call for a ceasefire and peace talks. He has also expressed a desire to meet Xi.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Xi plans to speak online with Zelenskyy.