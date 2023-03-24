Chaitra Navratri 2023: History And Importance

As Sarad Navaratri, Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to Maa Durga's nine avatars, including Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Many Hindu devotees also dedicate this festival to Lord Ram.

It is believed that the seventh avatar of the Hindu god, Vishnu, and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya, was born during this time. Places associated with Lord Ram's birth and life are decorated on this day, and people worship him.

Chaitra Navratri is that auspicious time of the year when devotees of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama observe fasts and pray to the gods for nine days to bless them with prosperity and happiness. It is also the time to rejoice as Chaitra Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. During the nine-day celebrations, people pray to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and on the last day, observe Ram Navami - celebrating Lord Rama's birth. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. Most rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Date:

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22, Wednesday, and will end on March 30, Thursday. Ram Navami falls on March 30, and the Navratri Parana (Dashmi) is on March 31. The eighth day of Navratri or Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahagauri Puja, is on March 29. Additionally, Drik Panchang says the Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana is on March 22, and the muhurat starts from 6:23 am to 7:32 am.

Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Puja (Pratipada)

Day 2 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja (Dwitiya)

Day 3 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja (Tritiya)

Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda Puja (Chaturthi)

Day 5 - Skandamata Puja (Panchami)

Day 6 - Maa Katyayani Puja (Shasthi)

Day 7 - Maa Kalaratri Puja (Saptami)

Day 8 - Maa Mahagauri Puja (Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja)

Day 9 - Ram Navami, Goddess Siddhidhatri

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Celebrations:

During the nine-day Navratri celebrations, devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Ram abstain from drinking alcohol, eating non-veg and consuming onion and garlic. Many people also perform rituals and pujas as per Hindu traditions. Additionally, temples and religious places are decorated during the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri for devotees to come and offer their prayers.

