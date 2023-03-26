Tornado Kills At Least 23 In Southern US States

Tornado Kills At Least 23 In Southern US States

March 26, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

At least 23 people have been killed and dozens of others were injured after a tornado ripped through the southern US state of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says four people are missing in the aftermath of the twister that struck the area on Friday night.

Search and rescue operations are underway. State authorities say that the number of casualties could rise. The mayor of hard-hit Rolling Fork told CNN that his city is gone.

NOAA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is still studying where the tornado actually touched down as it was also sighted in multiple places in neighboring Alabama.

A website that tracks US power outages showed about 70,000 households in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee were still without electricity on Saturday morning.

Agencies

Nepal Received Rs. 138 Billion Foreign Aids In The Eight Months
Mar 26, 2023
Russia Handed Over A Missile System To Belarus That Can Carry Nuclear Weapons
Mar 26, 2023
France Bans TikTok On Phones Of Public Employees
Mar 25, 2023
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Southern Ukraine Region
Mar 24, 2023
North Korea Tested Cruise Missiles
Mar 24, 2023

More on International

Russia Handed Over A Missile System To Belarus That Can Carry Nuclear Weapons By Agencies 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
France Bans TikTok On Phones Of Public Employees By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Southern Ukraine Region By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
North Korea Tested Cruise Missiles By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Xi, Putin Wrap Up Summit In Moscow By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Taliban Regime Bars Afghan Girls From School By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Received Rs. 138 Billion Foreign Aids In The Eight Months By Agencies Mar 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2023
Founder Of Butwal Technical Institute Odd Hoftun Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023
ICJ Demands To Amend Nepal’s Current Transitional Justice Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023
Construction Of Substations In Marsyangdi Corridor Reaches At Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75