North Korea Warns Of 'More Powerful Strength' In Response To US-South Korea Summit

North Korea Warns Of 'More Powerful Strength' In Response To US-South Korea Summit

April 30, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

North Korea has reacted sharply to a US-South Korea agreement to strengthen Washington's "extended deterrence" against Pyongyang. The North suggested countermeasures with "more powerful strength."

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released a statement via state-run media on Saturday.

The statement slammed the Washington Declaration issued after Wednesday's summit between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

As North Korea is accelerating its missile and nuclear development, the declaration said that the US will strengthen its extended deterrence. Such deterrence refers to the US commitment to defend Seoul and other allies with all its capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

Biden and Yoon also agreed to create a framework for sharing information on nuclear weapons, and for a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine to make a port call in South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong criticized the agreement as a typical product of the two leaders' extreme anti-North Korea hostile policy.

She also denounced Biden's warning in a news conference after the summit that a nuclear attack by North Korea would mean "the end of whatever regime." She also called the president "an old man with no future."

She went on to warn that "the pipe dream of the US and South Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength."

Agencies

Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall
Apr 30, 2023
Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project
Apr 30, 2023
Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory
Apr 30, 2023
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Sudan
Apr 30, 2023
Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN
Apr 29, 2023

More on International

Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory By Agencies 44 minutes ago
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Sudan By Agencies 54 minutes ago
Russian Airstrike Targets Civilians In Ukraine By Agencies 1 day ago
Sudan's Warring Parties Agree To Extend Ceasefire 72 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
South Korean President Yoon Addresses US Congress By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
WHO Foresees Rising Death Toll In Sudan By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Hilly Regions Including Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2023
Maggie Dayne's Book Between The Mountain And The Sky Released In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN By Agencies Apr 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75