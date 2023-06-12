Ukrainian Forces Claims Take Back Settlements In Easter Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Claims Take Back Settlements In Easter Ukraine

June 12, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

Ukrainian forces have claimed gains in the country's east as they ramp up their counteroffensive, while the Russian military says it destroyed Western-supplied weapons.

Ukraine's military units said on social media on Sunday that they had taken back settlements in the eastern region of Donetsk. They posted a video showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag from a building heavily damaged by shelling.

A Ukrainian media report cited a military spokesperson as saying that the units produced the first achievement of their counteroffensive actions even if the gains were only local.

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had carried out attacks in Donetsk, the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and elsewhere. It said the Russians had destroyed 11 tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks, and other armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's interior ministry said at least six people died and 35 others are missing in a massive flood caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in the southern region of Kherson.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, blamed the Russians for the breach. She said on social media on Sunday that their aim was to block the counteroffensive and secure the necessary forces.

Agencies

PM Visited Pashupatinath Temple And Offered Worshipped
Jun 11, 2023
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Against Russia's Forces Has Begun: Zelenskyy
Jun 11, 2023
North Korea Satellite Launch Window Closed Sunday At Midnight
Jun 11, 2023
British Ambassador Pollitt Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel
Jun 10, 2023
Ukrainian Troops Had Failed In Counter Offensive Du To Courage of Russian servicemen: Putin
Jun 10, 2023

More on International

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Against Russia's Forces Has Begun: Zelenskyy By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
North Korea Satellite Launch Window Closed Sunday At Midnight By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Ukrainian Troops Had Failed In Counter Offensive Du To Courage of Russian servicemen: Putin By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Trump Indicted For 37 Charges: US Federal Court By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Dam Collapsed Caused Huge Damage In Southern Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Trade Blame Over Pipeline Blast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over The Rehabilitation Center For Muscular Dystrophy In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2023
BUDGET 2080/81: A Document of Ritual By A Correspondent Jun 12, 2023
Nepal And World Bank Launched $275 Million Project In Transport And Trade Connectivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2023
RPP Is Thriving And Reviving: Pashupati Sumsher Rana By Keshab Poudel Jun 11, 2023
PM Visited Pashupatinath Temple And Offered Worshipped By Agencies Jun 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75