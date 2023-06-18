Controversial Constituency Development Fund in Nepal: Public Concerns

The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Nepal is a government initiative that assigns a specific budget to members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies, allowing them to implement small- and medium-scale development projects within their constituencies. However, the CDF has been a subject of controversy due to ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability.
Despite undergoing name changes under different governments, both in the unitary and federal systems, the CDF has faced consistent scrutiny. As a result, questions regarding the fund's effectiveness and its potential impact on the overall development process have arisen. The recent announcements by the federal and provincial governments in their upcoming budgets regarding the allocation of such fund has raised alarming concerns among the public.
The implementation of the CDF in several South Asian and African developing countries has yielded unfavorable outcomes. These initiatives have been associated with negative impacts on accountability and service delivery. The experiences with the CDF programs highlight the importance of addressing governance issues, strengthening oversight mechanisms, and promoting transparency and accountability in order to achieve the desired development outcomes.
It appears that lawmakers often face the temptation to engage in budget management and spending, despite their primary responsibilities in law-making and policy formulation. This diversion from their core duties has detrimental effects on their ability to effectively carry out oversight functions. There are important lessons to learn from national and international contexts:
In summary, the CDF does not strengthen the lawmakers. Instead, it diverts their attention from their core responsibilities and makes them accountable to the executive. It compromises the integrity of both the legislature and the executive. The lawmakers should prioritize their primary tasks and actively engage in providing critical feedback and holding the executive branch accountable for the implementation of the budget. By focusing on their oversight role, the lawmakers can ensure that public funds are utilized efficiently and effectively, promoting transparency and accountability in the budgetary process.
Acknowledgment goes to the lawmakers and youth wings who have been actively advocating for the removal of the CDF. Civil society organizations should play a crucial role in advocating for reforms and monitoring the implementation of the CDF.
Dr. Prabin Manandhar is an expert in international development. Currently, he is working as the Country Director of Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation Nepal. He is the Former Chair of the Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN). He is also a visiting faculty at Kathmandu University and the Tribhuvan University Institute of Crisis Management Studies. The opinions are his own and not that of his employer. He can be reached at prabin.manandhar11@gmail.com
