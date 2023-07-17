Shravan Somvar Vrat 2023: Rush Of Devotees

Today is the first Monday of Shrwan in Nepal and devotees are thronged in Pashupati temple and other Shivalayas including Koteshwor temple. Mondays in the month of Shravan or Sawan (July – August) is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Hindus in Nepal, North and Western parts of India observe Shravan Somvar Vrat. Shravan Somvar Vrat 2023 dates are July 10, 17, July 24, August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28 as per traditional calendar followed in North India.

Koteshwor Mahadev shrawan1.jpg

In Nepal, people will observe July 17,24,31 and August 7 and14 with fasting.

However, in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Gujarat, Shravan Somwar Vrat in 2023 is on July 24, August 7, August 14, August 21, August 28, September 4 and September 11.

In this month, Shivling is bathed with holy water from River Ganga. A fast is observed from sunrise to sunset on all Mondays in the month. The ritual is of great importance to devout Hindus.

Koteshwor 555.jpg

Shravan Somvar Vrat Mantra

शिव पंचाक्षरी मंत्र - ॐ नम: शिवाय ( Om Namah Shivaya)

Chant it daily as many number of times you can. It will help desire fulfillment and in attaining peace and prosperity.

Who Observes?

Married women observe the fast for a happy and long married life.

Unmarried women observe it for getting good husbands.

Men observe it for a happy and peaceful life.

Fasting Rules

Those who observe fast eat only a single vegetarian meal.

Shivlinga is bathed with Ganga water or milk at temples.

Devotees also offer flowers or Bilva or Bel leaves to the Shiva Lingam.

Offering milk to Lord Shiva in this month is considered highly auspicious.

People also worship Goddess Parvati, Ganesha and Lord Kartik in this month.

Importance of Shravan Somvar Vrat

Koteshwor devotees 3.jpg

Mondays in Hindu religion is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The importance of Shravan Somvar is because it is believed that the Samudra Manthan (Churning of Ocean) took place in this month and Lord Shiva drank the poison Hala Hala to save the world during this period.

In South India, the Mondays in Kartik month (October – November) is considered highly auspicious and similar rituals are observed.

Koteshwor 3333.jpg

