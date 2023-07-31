Khir Khane Din 2023: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal

Nepal is known as a country of festivals, Nepal marks Shrawan 15 as Kheer Khane Din (rice pudding day) in Nepali calendar annually.

Sharawan 15 (July 30/31) in Nepal is a known for day as Kheer Khani Din which literally meaning as a day to eat rice pudding. According to Nepal Tourism Board website Shrawan 15, also known as Kheer Khane Din, marks the end of the paddy planting season.

It is celebrated in grand fashion to commemorate the accomplishments of farmers, who work hard throughout that period. However, Shrawan 15 would be incomplete without the delectable kheer.

Kheer is a sweet rice pudding that is considered a pure and holy food. As delicious as it is, it is quite easy to prepare and is loved by all. On this day, families first offer kheer to their gods, and then gather to feast on the delicious kheer.

Known as a day of end of rice planting, Shrawan month is considered as the holy month. Among different festivals in Nepal, this Kheer Khane Din is also one of those festivals where the family and the relatives unite and reunites to share the joy and happiness of being into a family.

Khir is a special dish of Nepal and usually, a very integral part of dishes served in different kind of ceremonies and parties in Nepal. Kheer is not only an important dish in Nepali traditional cuisines but also a vital food item prepared during the festivals.

Kheer or rice pudding is known to be an integral part of parties and ceremonies in Nepali culture. It is regarded as a pure dish or food in Nepal, as it is rice cooked in milk. From marriage parties to funerals, we serve and eat kheer on different occasions. It is mainly eaten as a dessert or side dish with Puri or Sel.

How to make Khir?

The process of making kheer is not that complicated. You just need milk, rice, and sugar plus some dry fruits or nuts (raisins, coconuts, cashew, pistachio, almond) and even cardamom in a pot to make it.

Start off by placing a pot on the gas with milk in it. Let the milk boil. Then take the rice grains and wash it thoroughly for two to three times. When the milk gets thick and starts to condense, pour the rice grains into the pot and cook on medium heat. You can also cook the rice separately and mix with boiled milk later.

You need to keep checking on the rice. Stir frequently so that rice doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot or burn. You will see that the rice will start absorbing the milk. After a while, add sugar and stir well so that the sugar mixes well with the rice and milk.

You can stop at this point to make a simple kheer. Or also add some chopped dry fruits or nuts in the kheer to add the taste. After adding nuts, stir well five minutes before you turn the gas off. When the mixture is thick, then your kheer is ready. Turn the gas off and let it cool and you are ready to eat it.