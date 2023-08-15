Taliban’s Two Years in Afganistan: Women and Girls Pay the Price

Taliban’s Two Years in Afganistan: Women and Girls Pay the Price

Aug. 15, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

After two years of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, women and girls pay the price.

The Taliban have kept a struggling economy afloat and improved domestic security, but they have also introduced a slew of bans on Afghan girls and women, barring them from parks, gyms, universities, and jobs at non-governmental groups and the United Nations

Tuesday marks two years since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Its restrictions on women's rights have deepened and the economy remains underdeveloped.

The Taliban seized the capital Kabul on August 15, 2021, while US troops were withdrawing from the country. The Islamist group later established an interim government and has been ruling the country in line with its own interpretation of Islamic law.

Under the Taliban's rule, girls are barred from attending secondary schools, and female staff members of the United Nations and non-profit organizations are prohibited from going to work. Last month, the group also announced a ban on women's beauty salons.

The United Nations, among others, has repeatedly called on the Taliban to improve the situation, but the group has not accepted that request. No country has recognized the Taliban as a legitimate government.

Afghanistan faces a faltering economy and an acute shortage of food, as support from outside the country has stalled. The UN says more than two-thirds of the country's population need humanitarian aid.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi from the Taliban government held talks with senior US State Department officials in July. He called for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States, which include a freeze on the central bank's reserves.

The Taliban also calls for recognition of the interim government. But the international community urges the group to improve the situation regarding women's rights, while providing food and other support.

Agencies

Finance Minister Dr Mahat Consults Bankers On Current Issues Of Banking System
Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard
Aug 14, 2023
Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet
Aug 13, 2023
China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary
Aug 13, 2023
FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem
Aug 12, 2023

More on International

Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Copious Infra Works In Nepal: A Lack Of Thought And Vision By Dr. Umesh Puri Aug 15, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer And Health Minister Basnet Review Health Sector Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2023
PHARPING HYDROPOWER PLANT : Turning Into A Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2023
JICA Has Resumed Japan Overseas Volunteer (JOCV) Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2023
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) In Nepal: Need For Faster And Deeper Monitoring By Shanker Man Singh Aug 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75