PM Modi Vows To Lead India's Economic Development In Independence Day Speech

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed in an Independence Day speech that the country now has the world's largest population. He also expressed a hope to tap the country's young talent to develop the economy.

Modi was speaking in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday at a ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of India's independence from British rule.

Modi referred to the country's population, which surpassed that of China according to an estimate published by the United Nations earlier this year.

He noted that India today has the largest population with the average age under 30.

Modi then said the world is technology driven and the future will be influenced by technology only. He said, "India's talent in technology has a new role to play."

The prime minister also said India is becoming a voice of the Global South, which are emerging and developing countries, indicating a willingness to contribute to the development of the world economy.

Observers say Modi, who is seeking to win a third term in the general elections next year, apparently aims to gain public support by stressing his readiness to lead India's economic development.