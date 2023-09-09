Voters In Maldives Set To Choose New President

Voters In Maldives Set To Choose New President

Sept. 9, 2023, 8:27 a.m.

Voters in the Maldives will head to the polls on Saturday to choose a new president. The two leading contenders hold opposing views about the country's relations with India and China. New Delhi and Beijing have been competing for influence over the nation.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is seeking a second five-year term. The pro-India Solih was elected for the first time in 2018. He defeated pro-China President Abdulla Yameen. Solih is pushing an 'India-first' policy again.

Mohamed Muizzu is his main rival. Muizzu is the mayor of the country's capital, Male. He has been critical of Solih's government. He says excessive military cooperation with India is undermining the Maldives' sovereignty. The mayor also says China could provide the country with a massive amount of assistance for infrastructure projects.

A local think tank conducted an opinion poll in August.

Twenty-one percent of the respondents said that they favored President Solih. Fourteen percent said that they supported Muizzu. More than half indicated that they were undecided.

The Maldives is located at the center of a sea lane in the Indian Ocean. India and China would like to exert more influence over the country for economic and security reasons.

Agencies

‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi
Sep 09, 2023
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100
Sep 09, 2023
North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary
Sep 09, 2023
G20 Leaders Gather In India Without Putin, Xi
Sep 09, 2023
COVID-19 Booster Doze Campaign To Resume From Sept 11
Sep 08, 2023

More on International

North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary By Agencies 11 hours, 39 minutes ago
G20 Leaders Gather In India Without Putin, Xi By Agencies 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
North Korea Says It Has Launched 'Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine' By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Biden To Meet With Modi, Other Leaders At G20 Summit By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Indian, Russian Foreign Ministers Agree To Coordinate On Various Issues By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Japan Successfully Launches H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi By Agencies Sep 09, 2023
Nepal Started Third Country Import Through Nepal-China Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2023
Nepal Unveils National Sample Of Census Agriculture For 2021/22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2023
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100 By Agencies Sep 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2023
NEPAL'S ENERGY TRANSITION: Gaps In The Pathway By Keshab Poudel Sep 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75