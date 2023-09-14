Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2023: Importance And Significance In Nepal

Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2023: Importance And Significance In Nepal

Sept. 14, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

Today (September 14) is most important day in Nepali calendar. Today is Father’s Day which is also known as Kushe Aunsi or Pitri Tirpani Aausi or Gokarne Aunsi.

On this day, Nepalese worship their father with their favorite food, their favorite clothes, and their father’s favorite things. “Mukh Herne” means “admitting someone as our relative, respecting or recognizing a person’s achievements.”

This is a special day, we recognize and respect our Father for his care and love for us (his children and his family) throughout his life. Therefore, this day is called “Babu ko Mukh Herne din“. The literal meaning of Mukh Herne is to see the face of a human.

Gokarna Aunsi means cow ears (Gokarna) and there is no moon night (Aunsi) it is a celebration in late August or early September in Nepal, where Hindus worshiped the incarnation of Lord Shiva and his parents with cow ears.

Kushe Aunsi is a fathers' day festival and is also known as Gokarna Aunsi in Nepal. Father’s Day is also known as Kushe Aunsi or Pitri Tirpani Aausi or Gokarne.

Aunsi. Gokarna Aunsi literally means cow ears (Gokarna) and there is no moon night (Aunsi) and it is a celebration in late August or early September in Nepal, where Hindus worshiped the incarnation of Lord Shiva and his parents with cow ears.

This is a special day set apart for the veneration of one's father. On this auspicious day, sons as well as daughters go home to meet and spend quality time with their fathers. Home-cooked delicacies, sweets, meat and other gifts are offered to all fathers.

On the streets are seen married daughters with goodies making their way to their maternal home to meet, no matter how busy their schedule is. Many people celebrate this festival by offering prayers to the Shiva shrine at Gokarna Temple. People also visit the temple at Gokarna or other holy places to perform "shradh" in memory of their deceased fathers.

The date does not coincide with the international fathers’ day and is based on the lunar calendar as all the other cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal.

On this day, Nepalese worship their father with their favorite food, their favorite clothes, and their father’s favorite things. “Mukh Herne” means “admitting someone as our relative, respecting or recognizing a person’s achievements.”

This is a special day, Nepalis recognize and respect their Father for their care and love for children and his family.

In addition to giving gifts, the children perform a special ceremony: they touch their father’s feet with their foreheads and look into their father’s eyes. While daughters only have to touch their hands before looking at them, many people go to the Shiva temple in Gokarneswor Mahadev in Gokarna. , a suburb of Kathmandu, and bathing and sacrificing on New Moon Day (Amavasya) also died leading Shraddha (annual death rituals).On this auspicious day, both sons and daughters go home to meet and spend time with their parents. Homemade treats, sweets, meat and other gifts are offered to all parents. In the streets, you can see daughters married with treats gathered on their way to their parents’ house, no matter how busy they are in their diary.

The father, mother, and teacher receive the place of God in the Hindu religion. Father, Pita or Babu are Guru, Rakshak, and Palankarta. That is, the father is a teacher, protector, and savior. Father’s day is the day of respect renewed by him.

Nepal is a state with a more than of temples than houses, more god, and goddess than people and a larger quantity of celebrations than days in a yr. Nepal has in excess of 125 diverse ethnic groups, particularly on Indian and Tibetan beginnings.

A People in Kathmandu visit Gokarna to do the Sraddha or Pinda Daan to their deceased father and a few do Shradha at domestic or at the near river or any holy region nearby.

The “buck” Shiva was stuck by way of Brahma using his horns. Once Shiva and Parbati disappeared from Himalaya Parbat.Planned or not, the arrival of a baby causes this man to face a series of uncertainties that will make him rethink his role as son, husband, and man.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud In New York To Address UN Peace Building Commission
Sep 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki
Sep 14, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Has Urged South Korean Investors To Invest Further In Nepal's Energy Sector.
Sep 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Awarded Winner Of Disability Inclusive Sports Competition
Sep 13, 2023
Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Presents A Rare Copy Of BP Koirala's Speech To President Poudel
Sep 13, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Celebration Of Lord Krishna’s Birth Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Gaijatra Festival Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Kubheswor Mela And Janipurnima 2023 Photo Features By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Janai, Kwati Purnima and Raksya Bandhan 2023: Time and Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Gaura Festival 2023: Importance And Significant In Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Nag Panchami 2023 In Nepal: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud In New York To Address UN Peace Building Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2023
Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday By Agencies Sep 14, 2023
Kim Offers Support To Putin By Agencies Sep 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Has Urged South Korean Investors To Invest Further In Nepal's Energy Sector. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Awarded Winner Of Disability Inclusive Sports Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75