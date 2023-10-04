Kevin McCarthy Ousted As US House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy Ousted As US House Speaker

Oct. 4, 2023, 7:25 a.m.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been removed from his post. It is the first time in history that members of the House of Representatives voted to oust their leader.

The vote was held on Tuesday. Republican representative Matt Gaetz had filed what is known as a "motion to vacate the chair." He had accused McCarthy of cutting a "secret side deal" with the Democrats to pass a temporary agreement to avoid a government shutdown.

Gaetz has also called McCarthy "a liar," complaining that the speaker did not push to include the broad spending cuts he and other hardline Republicans had called for.

Representative Patrick McHenry will fill in temporarily as speaker until lawmakers hold an election to decide on a replacement. However, they have no rules to guide them on when they have to vote.

McCarthy had managed over the weekend to get both Republicans and Democrats to agree on the stopgap bill that gives them time to continue their debate on spending. Members of Congress now have just over 40 days to agree on how to fund the government and prevent it from being shut down.

Agencies

G7, European Leaders Agree To Continue Support For Ukraine
Oct 04, 2023
CEO Of MCC And PM Prachanda Discussed On MCC Implementation
Oct 03, 2023
EU Foreign Ministers Gather In Kyiv
Oct 03, 2023
COVID-19 Vaccine Pioneers Win Nobel Prize
Oct 03, 2023
Slovakian Left-wing Party Comes Out On Top In Election
Oct 02, 2023

More on International

G7, European Leaders Agree To Continue Support For Ukraine By Agencies 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
EU Foreign Ministers Gather In Kyiv By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Pioneers Win Nobel Prize By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Slovakian Left-wing Party Comes Out On Top In Election By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Maldives Opposition Candidate Mohamed Muizzu Wins Maldives Presidential Election By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Russia To Hike Defense Spending By 70% Next Year By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Parliamentary Delegation In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
MCC Will Be Implemented Successfully: Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
Nepal Set Target To Make Per Capita Electricity Consumption 1500 Units Per persons By 2035 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
First Visit By An Australian Parliamentary Delegation To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2023
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bajhang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75