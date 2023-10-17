China Hosting Belt And Road International Economic Forum

China Hosting Belt And Road International Economic Forum

Oct. 17, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

China is hosting an international forum on its Belt and Road Initiative beginning on Tuesday in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to talk on the sidelines.

The Chinese government has said the two-day event is expected to draw delegates from more than 140 countries.

Tuesday's schedule includes a business forum and a banquet for state leaders. Xi will deliver a speech on Wednesday.

The Russian presidential office says the Putin-Xi meeting is slated for Wednesday. Putin is traveling to China for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin says the two leaders will discuss current regional and international issues. It said the Chinese and Russian governments hold similar or the same stances on important global issues.

Putin stressed his friendly relationship with Xi in an interview with Chinese state-run TV ahead of his trip to China. He expressed his hope to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders will have talks for the first time since they met in Moscow in March. Observers are paying attention to whether they will discuss fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Agencies

US President Biden To Make Wartime ‘Solidarity’ Visit To Israel On Wednesday, Blinken Announces
Oct 17, 2023
Israeli Soldiers Ready To Defeat Hamas 'Monsters:Israeli PM Netanyahu
Oct 16, 2023
Australia Rejects Referendum Proposal To Recognize Indigenous People
Oct 15, 2023
24-hour Evacuation Period For Gaza Residents Expires
Oct 14, 2023
Israel Formed A War Cabinet; Saturday ‘Most Horrible Day For Jews Since Holocaust’: PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Oct 13, 2023

More on International

US President Biden To Make Wartime ‘Solidarity’ Visit To Israel On Wednesday, Blinken Announces By Agencies 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Israeli Soldiers Ready To Defeat Hamas 'Monsters:Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Australia Rejects Referendum Proposal To Recognize Indigenous People By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Israeli Military Prepares To Conduct Coordinated Strikes From Air, Sea And Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
24-hour Evacuation Period For Gaza Residents Expires By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Formed A War Cabinet; Saturday ‘Most Horrible Day For Jews Since Holocaust’: PM Benjamin Netanyahu By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

What You Can Do To Help Israel - Dispelling Myths By Hanan Goder-Goldberger Oct 17, 2023
President Paudel Expressed Condolences To Israeli Ambassador For The Tragic Loss Of Live In Recent Terror Attack In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023
NEA Is Received Double A In Ikra Rating By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023
Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023
On The Belt And Road Cooperation And Partnership 'Model Agreement' By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Oct 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75