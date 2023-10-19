Biden Urges Netanyahu To Show Restraint

US President Joe Biden has wrapped up a visit to Israel. On Wednesday, he reiterated America's support for its allies in the fight against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Biden sat down with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv 10 days after Hamas launched a surprise attack. He cautioned against responding as Americans did after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and being consumed by "rage." He also reassured Israelis that they will get what they need to defend themselves.

Biden said, "I come to Israel with a single message: You're not alone. You are not alone. As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever, we'll not let you ever be alone."

Biden's trip was complicated by an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City where Palestinians were taking shelter from airstrikes. Authorities in Gaza blamed Israeli forces said at least 471 people were confirmed dead.

Israeli leaders, however, claimed a failed rocket launch by another militant group, the Islamic Jihad, was responsible. Biden said US intelligence analysts have backed up that assessment.

The US president drew a line between members of Hamas and other Palestinians. He persuaded Netanyahu to allow food, water and medicine into Gaza. He also announced 100 million dollars in assistance for civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Biden also said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed in a phone call to open the border crossing with Gaza and allow 20 trucks through.

However, his interventions have done little to quiet the anger in some corners of the world.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with security forces outside the US embassy in neighboring Lebanon. A number of other demonstrations took place in different cities around the globe.