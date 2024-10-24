NYEF Opens Registration For NYEF Startup Awards 4.0

Oct. 24, 2024, 9:14 p.m.

The Nepalese Youth Entrepreneurs Forum (NYEF) Kathmandu Chapter announces the launch of the fourth edition of the NYEF Startup Awards 4.0. This prestigious competition aims to recognize and empower Nepal's innovative entrepreneurs.

The Startup Awards 4.0 provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas, network with industry leaders, and receive guidance to elevate their businesses to new heights. Previous winners, such as Doctors on Call, Karobar App, Galli Maps, Pet Mama, and Delish Dairy, have achieved remarkable success through this initiative.

This year, participating startups will enjoy the following benefits:

  • Mentorship: Intensive guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts.
  • Networking: Opportunities to connect with other entrepreneurs, investors, and specialists across Nepal.
  • Business Development Support: Essential assistance to empower and elevate startups professionally.
  • Cash Prizes: Outstanding startups will compete for cash prizes of NPR 400,000, NPR 200,000, and NPR 100,000 for the top three performances.
  • Pitching Opportunities: A chance to present business ideas to national and international judges.

The competition will be based on a structured selection process, starting with the selection of 20 promising startups. These startups will receive intensive mentorship, expert sessions, and business development support. The competition will culminate in a demo day, where seven finalists will present their business ideas to esteemed judges.

Registration is now open and will close on November 15, 2024. Startups that meet the eligibility criteria—operating for less than five years and registered with the Nepal government—can apply at www.nyefstartupawards.com.

This award has made significant contributions to promoting entrepreneurship and fostering the growth of new startups in Nepal. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to enhance your startup journey through mentorship, networking, and potential investment opportunities!

Regarding the same, we have attached the press release herewith. We humbly request you to publish the news along with the pictures attached.

