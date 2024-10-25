Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Of Two Places Of Koshi Province And Lumbini Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Of Two Places Of Koshi Province And Lumbini Province

Oct. 25, 2024, 5:50 p.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province and to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection
Oct 25, 2024
Nepal To Raise The Issue Of Climate Justice in upcoming COP-29: PM Oli
Oct 25, 2024
NYEF Opens Registration For NYEF Startup Awards 4.0
Oct 24, 2024
NIMB Unveils Nepal’s First Visa Wearable Sticker
Oct 24, 2024
France Supports Nepal In Linking Climate And Disaster Risk Financing With Shock Responsive Social Protection
Oct 24, 2024

More on Economy

NYEF Opens Registration For NYEF Startup Awards 4.0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
NIMB Unveils Nepal’s First Visa Wearable Sticker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Attended World Bank And IMF’s Annual Meeting, Calls For Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global IME Bank Signs MOU with ICICI Bank Canada to Facilitate Seamless Banking for Nepali immigrants moving to Canada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
BEEN: Honoring The Contribution By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 1 hour ago
Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is being put into operation using the ERS tower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2024
Nepal To Raise The Issue Of Climate Justice in upcoming COP-29: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2024
Indonesia Expresses Its Intention To Join BRICS By Agencies Oct 25, 2024
Recalling the Initiatives for Baku Climate Conference By Batu Uprety Oct 24, 2024
France Supports Nepal In Linking Climate And Disaster Risk Financing With Shock Responsive Social Protection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2024
79th UN Day Celebrated Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75