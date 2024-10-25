Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection

Oct. 25, 2024, 6:05 p.m.

Clean-up drive in all public offices for Dengue prevention and control

The government has launched clean-up campaign in all public offices in a bid to prevent and control dengue infection.

The drive named 'Search and Destroy' is aimed at searching for mosquitoes' larva and destroy them as dengue is mosquito-borne infection. It is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes, specially the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In view of increasing cases of dengue, the Ministry of Health and Population launched the campaign at Singha Durbar and offices of constitutional bodies, security agencies to begin with.

Spokesperson at the Health and Population Dr Prakash Budhathoki urged the civil servants, security agencies, civil society and social activists to participate in the campaign.

The number of dengue patients is on rise in the wake of Dashain festival. Considering the spike in the infection cases, the Ministry launched the campaign like in the previous years.

The drive could be extended for remaining working days besides Friday provided the participants expresses willingness to carry it forward, he mentioned, urging public to keep their villages and houses clean.

As many as 22,082 cases of dengue have been reported from 76 of 77 districts recently, according to the Epidemiology Diseases Control Division under the Ministry.

Districts such as Kathmandu, Kaski, Tanahu, Chitwan and Parbat have reported highest numbers of infection. Altogether 11 people have succumbed to dengue.(RSS)

