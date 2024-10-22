Ukraine releases video purportedly showing North Korean soldiers in Russia

Ukraine releases video purportedly showing North Korean soldiers in Russia

Oct. 22, 2024, 7:54 p.m.

Ukraine has released a video purportedly showing North Korean soldiers at a training center in Russia.

It comes amid speculation that North Korean troops may be deployed in Ukraine to fight for Russia.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which operates under the Culture and Information Ministry, posted the footage on social media.

The around 30-second-long video was reportedly shot at a training facility in Russia's Far East. It shows people in military uniforms lining up to receive supplies and other items and conversing in the Korean language.

The head of Ukraine's defense intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that about 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia, and are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by November 1.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has said around 1,500 special forces were transferred from North Korea to Russia's Far East this month.

In a social media post on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the North Korean troops are regular units rather than mercenaries. The minister criticized Russia for planning to use them as "cannon fodder." He urged the US and European nations to respond to the issue without delay.

Agencies

Indian Airlines And IndiGo Flight Received Bomb Threats
Oct 22, 2024
US, Canadian Naval Vessels Jointly Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Oct 21, 2024
Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president
Oct 20, 2024
Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu
Oct 20, 2024
Speaker Ghimire Informed Of Lamichhane's Arrest
Oct 19, 2024

More on International

Indian Airlines And IndiGo Flight Received Bomb Threats By Agencies 13 minutes ago
US, Canadian Naval Vessels Jointly Sail Through Taiwan Strait By Agencies 1 day ago
Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president By Agencies 2 days ago
Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 2 days ago
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed By Agencies 3 days ago
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea By Agencies 3 days ago

The Latest

Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is being put into operation using the ERS tower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2024
Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75