Another Aid Convoy Enters Gaza

The United Nations' humanitarian office says another convoy of aid supplies has entered the Gaza Strip. The people there are suffering acute water and food shortages amid the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The head of the UN office stated 14 trucks entered the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian border crossing on Sunday. That followed the aid convoy that arrived a day before. But the UN says 100 trucks a day are required to cover the urgent needs of the 2.2 million people living there.

Israeli forces have been intensifying air attacks in Gaza, targeting Hamas strongholds in high buildings and tunnels. Health officials in the enclave say half of the houses have been damaged by air strikes.

They also say 266 people were killed in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon.

An NHK staff member in Gaza obtained footage of many people gathering at a hospital on Sunday. He says people who have been driven out of their homes are trying to seek safety elsewhere.

Israel has been ramping up preparations for a ground assault near the Gaza Strip.

An NHK correspondent witnessed more tanks and other military vehicles gathering near Ashkelon on Sunday in the south of the country.

On the northern border with Lebanon, Israeli forces have also been fighting sporadically with the Islamic group Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the area and said that his troops are facing two front lines. The Israeli government has called for the evacuation of about 40,000 residents near the border.

Meanwhile in Brussels, people gathered in front of the European Union's headquarters to call for a ceasefire.

Police say about 12,000 protesters took part. One of the people who took part said he thinks all the protesters agree that what Hamas did was not acceptable. But he added that Israel has been doing unacceptable things for many years, in Gaza as well as in the West Bank.

Since the fighting started on October 7, at least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, and over 200, including foreigners, taken hostage by Hamas. Over 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza. The death toll on both sides adds up to more than 6,000.