Navaratri 2023 Ninth Day: Maa Siddhidatri significance

Navratri Maha Navami falls on October 23. Find out who is Maa Siddhidatri and Navami Puja vidhi, aarti, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra, bhog, and colour.

Maa Durga's devotees celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami. It is one of the most important days of the auspicious festival. This year, Navami falls on October 23. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon buffalo Mahishasura. Bengalis celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja. While the nine forms of Maa Durga - Navdurga - are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day. Scroll through to find out who is Maa Siddhidatri. Also, know the Navami Puja vidhi, aarti, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra, bhog, colour, and more.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Navratri 2023 Day 9 significance:

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, the supreme Goddess of Power, when the universe began. Since she had no form, Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Goddess Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this happened, Lord Shiva came to be known as Ardha-Narishwar.

Maa Siddhidatri provides direction and energy to planet Ketu, which is governed by her. She is the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis (accomplishments) to her devotees. She has eight types of Siddhi - Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva. She also takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. Even Lord Shiva got all his Siddhis by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus and rides a lion. She has four arms - she holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra in her right hands and a lotus and a shankh in her left. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asuras, who worship her.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Navami Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour and Timing:

Devotees should wake up early on Navami tithi and begin the day with a mahasnan. They should wear new and clean clothes, and bathe the idol of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offer the Goddess with white garments, bathe her, and offer sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and white flowers. Meanwhile, Goddess Siddhidatri likes Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani).

Maa Siddhidatri is fond of seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut, and halwa. One should offer these items as bhog to please the Goddess. Apart from praying to the Goddess, devotees should also perform Kanya Pujan/Kanjak on Navami. As it holds much significance on Namai tithi.

The colour for the ninth day of Navratri or Maha Navami is peacock green and it represents uniqueness and individuality. One gets the benefits of the qualities of prosperity and newness by wearing this colour on Navami.

While Maha Navami is on October 23, the Ashwin Navratri Parana tithi is on October 24. The Navami Tithi begin on October 22 at 7:58 pm and ends on October 23 at 5:44 pm.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra for Day 9:

1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Kanchanabha Shankhachakragadapadmadhara Mukatojvalo

Smeramukhi Shivapatni Siddhidatri Namoastute

Patambara Paridhanam Nanalankara Bhushitam

Nalisthitam Nalanarkshi Siddhidatri Namoastute

Paramanandamayi Devi Parabrahma Paramatma

Paramashakti, Paramabhakti, Siddhidatri Namoastute

Vishvakarti, Vishvabharti, Vishvaharti, Vishvaprita

Vishva Varchita, Vishvatita Siddhidatri Namoastute

Bhuktimuktikarini Bhaktakashtanivarini

Bhavasagara Tarini Siddhidatri Namoastute

Dharmarthakama Pradayini Mahamoha Vinashinim

Mokshadayini Siddhidayini Siddhidatri Namoastute