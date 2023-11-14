Govardhan Puja 2023: Importance And Significant

The puja is performed by chanting of mantras, devotional songs and readings from scriptures.

The fourth day of Tihar is being celebrated today by worshipping Govardhan Parbat. The ox is also worshipped and provided with delicious food today.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot, holds profound significance among Hindus, as it commemorates the revered tale of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill on his little finger to save villagers in Mathura from rain god Indra's rage. This auspicious occasion is celebrated the day after Diwali, marking the victory of righteousness over arrogance. But this year, the Amavasya Tithi in Hindu calendar has been extended due to movements of the moon (on which the Hindu calendar is based) creating confusion about the auspicious time for Govardhan Puja.

According to Hindu panchang, the Pratipada Tithi started at 2.56pm on November 13 (Monday) and will continue till 2.36pm on November 14 (Wednesday).

Since the Udaya Tithi (a date that begins at sunrise) is on Wednesday, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on that day.

Govardhan Puja shubh muhurat

The panchang says the most auspicious time for Govardhan Puja is between 5.25pm to 9.38pm on November 14.

How Govardhan Puja started

Legend has it that the residents of Mathura, led by Lord Krishna, once worshipped Lord Indra, the rain god. However, Krishna, emphasising the importance of nature and agriculture, suggested they worship Govardhan Hill instead. This angered Lord Indra, who retaliated with torrential rains.

Today, people prepare a mixture of cow dung and ochre formed into paste and apply on the house yard and floors and make a replica of the Govardhan Mountain from cow dung and worship it.

Theologian Prof Dr Devmani Bhattarai said the ritual of worshipping Govardhan Puja was established in memory of protecting the people of a place, Gokul, by Lord Krishna from torrential rains by lifting Govardhan mountain by his hand. It is believed that the god of rain, Indra, was angered and there by caused heavy downpour.

Similarly, ox is also worshipped as the vehicle of Lord Shiva today.

To protect his people, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger, providing shelter to the community. Realising his folly, Lord Indra conceded, and the festival of Govardhan Puja began.

On this day, devotees construct elaborate hill-shaped structures from cow dung, symbolising the Govardhan Hill, adorned with a variety of food items. It represents the gratitude towards nature for its abundance and the protection it provides. The Annakoot, literally meaning a mountain of food, is then offered to the deities in a grand display of devotion.